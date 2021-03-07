North Dakota State Shuts Out Missouri State, 25-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State’s defense had seven sacks and the No. 6-ranked Bison shut out Missouri State for the second straight season 25-0 on Saturday, March 6, at Plaster Stadium.

Defensive end Spencer Waege had three sacks and a forced fumble, and linebacker James Kaczor made a team-high seven tackles for NDSU (3-1, 2-1 MVFC). The Bison have held Missouri State scoreless for nine quarters dating back to 2018.

North Dakota State opened the scoring late in the first quarter when Zeb Noland connected with tight end Noah Gindorff on a seven-yard touchdown pass to cap a 12-play, 71-yard scoring drive kept alive by a fake punt and 23-yard run by punter Garret Wegner.

Missouri State answered with a 12-play drive of its own, but NDSU defensive end Brayden Thomas blocked a 42-yard field goal attempt to keep the Bears scoreless.

NDSU opened up a 15-0 lead on a 53-yard touchdown run by Jalen Bussey and two-point conversion by James Kaczor, and a career-long 38-yard field goal by Jake Reinholz put the Bison ahead 18-0 with 1:25 left in the second quarter.

Waege had a pair of sacks on the ensuing drive to get NDSU the ball back with 25 seconds before halftime, and the Bison capitalized on their second play with Noland hitting Braylon Henderson in stride for an 81-yard touchdown play.

Noland finished 10 of 15 passing for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Eight different players caught passes for the Bison with tight end Josh Babicz and running back Dominic Gonnella making two receptions each.

Bussey finished with a game-high 90 rushing yards on nine carries, Gonnella rushed 14 times for 76 yards and Kobe Johnson carried 15 times for 64 yards.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host Illinois State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13.