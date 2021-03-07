NDSU Volleyball Sweeps Western Illinois Again

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State University volleyball team limited Western Illinois to a miniscule .051 hitting percentage on Saturday, as the Bison posted their second straight 3-0 sweep of the Leathernecks. Set scores were 25-14, 25-18 and 26-24 in favor of NDSU.

NDSU improved to 8-4 overall and 6-4 in Summit League play, as well as pushing its home record to a perfect 8-0. The Bison have now won 14 of the last 15 meetings with the Leathernecks.

The Bison attack was led by Ali Hinze (12 kills), Syra Tanchin (10 kills) and Bella Lien (7 kills). Freshman libero Taylor Quan registered 16 digs, and junior Kaylee Hanger added 11.

Sophomore setter Kelley Johnson recorded a double-double for the Bison with 37 assists and 10 digs. The Eagan, Minn., product also added three kills and three aces.

After NDSU cruised to victory in the first two sets, WIU raced out to a 17-8 lead in the third. The Bison stormed back to tie the set at 22-22 and ultimately won on back-to-back kills by Alexis Bachmeier and Johnson.

The Bison remain at home to host Omaha on Friday, Mar. 12, and Saturday, Mar. 13, next weekend.

