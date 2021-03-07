NDSU lays out guidelines for 2021 in-person commencement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State University announced earlier this week that they will be hosting an in-person commencement this year at the FARGODOME.

“This is a celebration. This is a culmination of the four, five years maybe even more for some folks, a little longer,” said NDSU Registrar Phil Hunt. “This is a point in time where the students can realize all the hard work that they’ve done.”

It was a tumultuous 2020 for many institutions who had to hold their commencements virtually last year due to COVID-19. With NDSU setting up for their commencement in May, there is a sense of normalcy returning to the area. They also released guidelines on how the graduation will look like at the FARGODOME:

• Face coverings are mandatory for all participants and guests. Venue social distancing guidelines also will be followed.

• Students are limited to four guests. Each guest will be required to present a ticket upon entry. Further details on the ticketing process and how to obtain tickets will be announced.

• Students must RSVP for the ceremony and pick up a participation card.

• Doctoral students will not be hooded on stage – they must wear their hoods to the ceremony.

“We still have to be diligent, which is why we’re taking the steps that we’re taking during the graduation ceremony yo keep our participants and our guests safe.” said NDSU Registrar Hunt.

The ceremony will also be streamed online for those that cannot attend. The commencement is slated for Saturday May 15, starting at 10 A.M. at the FARGODOME.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.