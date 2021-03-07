MILD THEN WILD: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY

TONIGHT: After simply delightful weather all weekend, the evening looks pleasant as well. A few passing clouds and temperatures falling to near 30 by morning for most areas.

MONDAY: Sunshine and mild air continues to start next week, with highs Monday again warming into the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY: Clouds then increase on Tuesday with spotty sprinkles early in the day. Temperatures will SOAR in the south in the afternoon with gusty winds from the south. Temperatures warm up behind a warm front into the 50s for most areas with 60s likely for Fargo and points south.

First Alert Weather Day: WEDNESDAY (First Alert StormTeam)

WEDNESDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Expect cloudy skies and cold north wind all day. Temps will fall some 25 degrees for many areas, with highs in the 30s rather than 60s and 50s. SNOW will develop mainly in our southern counties in the afternoon. This will impact the evening commute and last into the night as snow moves from the southern Red River Valley into NE Minnesota. Some accumulation of wet, slushy snow will be likely for our southern and eastern counties into the overnight. Because this is a fast mover, I do not expect serious snowfall amounts, with many areas getting less than 3 inches. However, the change back to winter travel should be monitored. Stay tuned to updates on this system.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Skies gradually clear on Thursday as temperatures cool down slightly behind that system, with highs only warming into the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will be cooler on Friday as colder high pressure slides right overhead.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The start of next weekend is looking good, with temperatures warming into the 30s and 40s before we turn our clocks forward Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins. A cooler north breeze develops for Sunday, so temperatures will cool a few degrees to close the weekend with highs in the 35-45 range.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Sunny. Low: 32. High: 58.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of isolated light showers. Breezy. Low: 39. High: 64.

WEDNESDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy, cold and windy. Chance of light rain changing to light snow. Heavier south. Breezy. Accumulation under an inch for Fargo, more south. Low: 34. High: 38.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Low: 26. High: 44.

FRIDAY: Sunny and cooler. Low: 23. High: 37.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a few late clouds. Low: 25. High: 47.

SUNDAY: Sunny and cooler north breeze. Low: 21. High: 45.