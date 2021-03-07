Bison Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State baseball team split a doubleheader with Northern Colorado on Saturday, beating the Bears 11-1 in the opener before falling 14-4 in the finale.

NDSU is now 6-3 on the year, while Northern Colorado is 4-6. The two teams will play in the series finale on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. (central).

In the opener, Hunter Koep led the Bison with three hits, while Jack Simonsen and Charley Hesse each had two. Jake Malec, Koep and Simonsen each scored twice. Koep and Tucker Rohde each drove in three runs, while Bennett Hostetler drove in a pair. Evan Sankey improved to 2-0 on the mound, as he tossed a gem. Sankey tossed six innings, allowing one hit and a walk, while striking out 11. With a career-high in strikeouts, Sankey became the fourth Bison in the last four years with 11 strikeouts in a game. Hayden Sylte tossed the seventh inning, striking out one, while allowing a run on one hit.

Peter Brookshaw gave the Bison a 3-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI double to left center. In the sixth inning, Hostetler and Rohde each had RBI doubles to bring in two runs each before Koep hit a three-run home run to close the inning. A sac fly by Rohde closed the Bison scoring in the seventh.

In the nightcap, Malec drove in a pair of runs, while Rohde had two hits. Malec extended his hitting streak to eight games. Tristen Roehrich took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks, while also striking out three in four innings.

Northern Colorado jumped out a 5-0 lead in the first four innings. In the fifth, NDSU got an RBI double from Simonsen and an RBI triple from Malec to cut the lead to 5-3. Brookshaw drove in Malec for the final NDSU run, cutting the lead to 5-4. In the bottom of the inning, the Bears added back-to-back home runs to extend the lead. After scoring on a passed ball in the sixth, the Bears added six runs in the eighth to end the game.

