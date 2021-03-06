Woman Sings National Anthem at ND Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It has been quite busy and stressful at the North Dakota State Capitol recently.

At a time when things seem most divisive, we need something to bring everyone together.

Sometimes it can be as simple as a song.

On a brisk Friday morning, just as the sun appeared, a blanket of fog covered the Capitol grounds.

You can barely see the top of the building, but you can see Colleen Reinhardt leading an unlikely chorus.

“The very first time I drove up in here, I was just saddened by everything going on. And what can I do? And this is something I can do. I can sing the National Anthem,” said Reinhardt.

Reinhardt travels the state singing the anthem.

She has a microphone, but she didn’t need it, because a group of lawmakers as well as the governor joined the choir early Friday morning.

“It means the world to me. This is our country, America, everything it stands for, everything I believe in. I served in the military, and it just touches my heart to see so many people singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner” early in the morning,” said Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck.

All were welcome. Young and old. Democrat and Republican. Singers and those who needed some back-up vocals.

“I was in choir in Arthur, but there were no auditions required. Let’s put it that way. I was better in band than I was in choir, we’ll stick with that,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

Sometimes we all just need to get together and sing Kumbaya.

Or maybe something more fitting.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.