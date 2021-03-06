Advertisement

Woman Sings National Anthem at ND Capitol

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It has been quite busy and stressful at the North Dakota State Capitol recently.

At a time when things seem most divisive, we need something to bring everyone together.

Sometimes it can be as simple as a song.

On a brisk Friday morning, just as the sun appeared, a blanket of fog covered the Capitol grounds.

You can barely see the top of the building, but you can see Colleen Reinhardt leading an unlikely chorus.

“The very first time I drove up in here, I was just saddened by everything going on. And what can I do? And this is something I can do. I can sing the National Anthem,” said Reinhardt.

Reinhardt travels the state singing the anthem.

She has a microphone, but she didn’t need it, because a group of lawmakers as well as the governor joined the choir early Friday morning.

“It means the world to me. This is our country, America, everything it stands for, everything I believe in. I served in the military, and it just touches my heart to see so many people singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner” early in the morning,” said Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck.

All were welcome. Young and old. Democrat and Republican. Singers and those who needed some back-up vocals.

“I was in choir in Arthur, but there were no auditions required. Let’s put it that way. I was better in band than I was in choir, we’ll stick with that,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

Sometimes we all just need to get together and sing Kumbaya.

Or maybe something more fitting.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Acres Mall announces mask mandate.
West Acres says recent report of ‘woman followed in mall’ is incorrect
Fargo & West Fargo Public Schools to hold class via distance learning while teachers get vaccinated
police lights
VNL Investigates: ND officers put pause on helping MN law enforcement due to new law
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
ND lawmakers expel representative who allegedly harassed capitol lawyers
Vehicle fully engulfed in flames on I-94 in Fargo.
Vehicle fire backing up traffic on I-94 in Fargo

Latest News

Minn. woman seriously hurt while riding horse, asking drivers to use caution
Bananas
Eligibility requirements for SNAP expanded for college student amid pandemic
Point of View March 5 - Part 3
Point of View March 5 - Part 3
Point of View March 5 - Part 1
Point of View March 5 - Part 1