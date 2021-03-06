Tanchin Leads Bison to 3-0 Sweep of Western Illinoi

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Sophomore Syra Tanchin registered 16 kills to power the North Dakota State volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of Western Illinois on Friday night. Set scores were 25-23, 25-19 and 25-18 in favor of the Bison.

NDSU improved to 7-4 overall and 5-4 in Summit League play, as well as pushing its home record to a perfect 7-0. The Bison have now won 13 of the last 14 meetings with the Leathernecks.

The Bison hit .211 for the match and limited WIU to .095.

Tanchin’s 16 kills were one shy of her career-high of 17. Bison freshman Ali Hinze recorded a double-double with 11 kills and 16 digs. Redshirt freshman Allison Scheiwiller posted five kills and three blocks for NDSU.

NDSU and Western Illinois play again Saturday at 5 p.m. inside the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

