Omaha spoils Senior Night with OT goal

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - Taylor Ward’s overal goal gave 12th-ranked Omaha a 3-2 win over top-ranked North Dakota Friday evening at Ralph Engelstad Arena in the regular season finale for both teams. The win spoiled UND’s perfect home record this year and was just the second defeat for UND at home in two seasons (24-2-0).

After a scoreless first period, Omaha got back-to-back goals 14 seconds apart early in the second to build a 2-0 edge.

Senior Jackson Keane scored his second of the season-- and third of his career against Omaha-- with a rebound off a Louis Jamernik shot at 14:01 of the second.

Just 15 seconds into the third, senior captain Jordan Kawaguchi was on the doorstep to deflect a fluttering puck past Isaiah Saville for his seventh goal of the season, tying the score at 2-2.

The teams will now prepare for the upcoming NCHC Tournament, which this season will feature an eight-team, single-elimination tournament housed at Ralph Engelstad Arena Mar. 12-16. North Dakota (18-5-1) goes into the postseason as the top seed and is scheduled to face eighth seed Miami while fourth-seed Omaha (14-9-1) draws fifth-seeded Denver in the quarterfinal round. Times will be announced Sunday.

