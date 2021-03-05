West Fargo Principal charged with DUI sends apology to students, parents

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo Sheyenne High School Assistant Principal is apologizing to parents and students after being charged for driving drunk.

In the email sent out Friday evening, Nathan Schleicher wrote:

“Dear Sheyenne students and families,

I want to apologize for my actions on the evening of Friday, February 26. Each of you in our community place an enormous amount of trust and faith in our schools, our staff, and our leaders each and every day. As a father, teacher, and leader in our schools and community, I understand how sacred that trust is and how easily it can be lost. I failed in each of these roles that night: to be a dependable father and husband, to teach others what it means to be responsible, and to lead by example true to my convictions. I take very seriously my responsibilities in each of these roles. While I do not have the ability to go back and change my actions that evening, I do have the ability to learn and grow from the experience—a process which began that very day and will continue into the foreseeable future. I am extremely grateful for the support and confidence that has been placed in me by principal Vince Williams and our district leaders: Beth Slette, Allen Burgad, and Brittnee Nikle to continue serving our students and community. Each of these people, along with friends, family, and faith have played key roles in helping me to immediately address this issue, take accountability for my actions, and move forward. Looking ahead, I promise that I will work every day to restore any trust I have lost, repair any harm I have caused, and to help young people in our school and community to thrive.

Respectfully,

Nathan Schleicher”

Schleicher is slated to be in court for his charges on March 10. West Fargo Public Schools previously stated any decisions regarding any potential actions against Schleicher will be made once an outcome is determined in his case.

