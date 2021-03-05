Advertisement

SD mom accused of child abuse after kids got into gummies laced with THC

(Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A South Dakota mother is facing charges after her two young children ate some gummy candy laced with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Police say the 28-year-old Sioux Falls woman brought the children, ages 4 and 7, to the hospital Tuesday night after they found the gummies in her purse while she was driving and ate some. Police say the children check out OK, and they’re recommending charges against the woman. Those charges include abuse and neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

