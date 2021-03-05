RRV Sportsmen Show arrives at Fargodome

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The RRV Sportsmen Show arrives at the Fargodome for the public to enjoy this weekend.

The RRV Sportsmen Show are multiple shows in one.

During this four-day event, attendees can check out and explore a boat exhibit, fishing and hunting equipment, Dumper Dan’s Charter Fishing and Lodging, Lou Ann Best and Twiggy the Skiing Squirrel and so much more.

The Boat Show will provide new model fishing and power boats, pontoons and personal watercraft.

Docks, lifts, motors and marine accessories are also featured.

The fishing and hunting exhibit will provide fishing tackle, hunting gear, sports equipment and taxidermy.

Twiggy the World-Famous Water-Skiing Squirrel will provide a family friendly, fun-filled, interactive show.

Attendees will learn about water safety, waterskiing and what wild things Twiggy gets into at her lagoon at this show filled with laughs and surprises.

The show date and hours are as follows:

Thursday, March 4; 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, March 5; 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 6; 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 7; 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Admission for the show are as follows:

Adults: $10.00

Ages 6-12: $2.50

Children 5 and under: Free.

$1.00 coupons available at www.fargosportshow.com

