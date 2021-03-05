Advertisement

Man Arrested After Stolen Car Pursuit in Grand Forks

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Julie Holgate
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A stolen car suspect is in jail after a chase through Grand Forks.

Police tried pulling over the driver of a stolen car Thursday afternoon. They say he initially stopped, then took off again and during the pursuit, hit another car at a busy intersection along South Washington.

Officers finally stopped the car using a PIT maneuver, and arrested 30-year-old Brice Gamboa of Grand Forks for possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment and driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

