Lying to get a COVID-vaccine could cost you

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A year of COVID-19 in North Dakota has many people looking forward to the day mask wearing and social distancing become a thing of the past.

“COVID is all encompassing,” Hannah Klipfel says.

So much so, that some are doing whatever it takes to get to the front of the line for a COVID-vaccine. That includes lying about their health conditions.

“I haven’t heard about that, but it makes sense,” Klipfel says. “I think people are desperate.”

Cass County health officials say it’s all on the honor system, since many vaccine providers don’t have access to medical records. While there may not be a legal consequence, there could be a financial one.

When a provider is informed about a patient’s health condition, it goes down on their medical record. Medical records are routinely asked for by insurance companies trying to decide if a client is worthy of life insurance.

A serious medical condition on record could mean a number of thing for those seeking life insurance. It could bring significantly higher rates, the client may not qualify at all or it may be used as an excuse for insurance companies not to pay families after a death. Many like Klipfel say, it’s not worth it.

“They should just wait their turn,” Lex Klein says. “It’s going to come to everyone soon.”

Medical records are private information, which means health departments must have a patient’s permission before sharing them with an insurance company. Insurance companies can deny insurance to those who choose to withhold the information. Experts say only time will tell if more medical records are born as people seek the COVID-vaccine.

