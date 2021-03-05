Kreuser, Griesel Named All-Summit League; Nelson Claims Sixth Man of the Year

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The Summit League announced its awards for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season on Thursday afternoon, and three North Dakota State players were honored.

Senior forward Rocky Kreuser was named to the All-Summit League first team, junior guard Sam Griesel claimed All-Summit League second team accolades, and freshman forward Grant Nelson was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year as well as earning a spot on the All-Newcomer Team.

Kreuser averaged 15.8 points and ranked fifth in the league in rebounding (7.4 per game) for the reigning tournament champion Bison. The White Bear Lake, Minn., native was third among league players with five double-doubles and scored a career-high 32 points in a game at North Dakota on Jan. 16.

Griesel moved into the point guard role for the Bison this season and averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in league play. He capped the regular season with a career-high 26-point outing at South Dakota.

Nelson, a 6-foot-10 freshman from Devils Lake, N.D., averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in league play and was second in the league in blocks, swatting away 1.1 shots per game. He finished the conference season shooting 41 percent from three-point range and just under 50 percent overall.

The No. 3 seed Bison will play No. 6 seed Kansas City in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament on Sunday at 8:45 p.m. in Sioux Falls.

