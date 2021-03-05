Advertisement

Julia Fleecs Collects Summit League Honor

North Dakota women's basketball
North Dakota women's basketball(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - Senior Julia Fleecs earned another feather in her cap at the University of North Dakota this afternoon, collecting All-Summit League honors as voted by coaches and media across The League. A season after earning Second Team honors, Fleecs was named Honorable Mention in 2020-21, becoming the first Fighting Hawk to be named to the All-Summit League Team twice.

Fleecs closed the regular season ranked 10th in scoring in The Summit League with a scoring average of 13.3, leading the University of North Dakota in eight of 19 games in 2020-21.

The Glidden, Iowa native recorded five 20-point games this season, as well as five double-doubles, and became the first UND student-athlete since former All-American Kierah Kimbrough to average 20 points in the first three games of the season.

In 19 starts during the 2020-21 campaign, Fleecs scored in double figures 11 times. In 110 career games, Fleecs averaged 8.6 points per game for the Fighting Hawks and closed her career with 951 points, 49 shy of becoming the 37th member of North Dakota’s 1,000-point club.

