Four Bison Women Honored by The Summit League

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Four North Dakota State women’s basketball players were honored by the Summit League, as announced by the league office on Thursday, March 4.

Redshirt sophomore Heaven Hamling highlighted the four, as she was named the Summit League Newcomer of the Year, while also being named to the All-Summit League Second Team and the Summit League All-Newcomer Team. Senior Emily Dietz and sophomore Ryan Cobbins were named All-Summit League Honorable Mention, while junior Reneya Hopkins was named to the Summit League All-Newcomer Team. It marks the first time in program history NDSU has had three all-league selections in the same year and also the first time NDSU has had two players named to the all-newcomer team in the same season.

Hamling is the second Bison to win the Summit League Newcomer of the Year award, as Brooke LeMar won it in 2014. During league play, Hamling averaged 13.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She shot 40 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from 3-point range, knocking down 44 long balls. Dietz was a force in the post for the Bison during league play, as she averaged 11.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, to go along with 1.8 assists. She shot 64 percent from the field, while scoring 176 points and grabbing 100 rebounds.

After being named to the all-newcomer team last year, Cobbins picked up honorable mention honors this year. Like Dietz, Cobbins numbers improved in league play after the non-conference schedule. Cobbins averaged 10.8 points per game and .8 rebounds, while dishing out 1.4 assists per game. She also was second on the team with 18 steals. Cobbins shot 44.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from downtown, while also hitting at an 89.1 percent clip at the free throw line.

Hopkins started 12 of 16 Summit League games, averaging 7.8 points in 21.6 minutes per game. She led the team with nine blocks in league play, while averaging 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. She went 28-of-33 (84.8%) at the free throw line during league play.

The Bison open the Summit League Tournament on Sunday, March 7. NDSU enters the tournament as the number three seed and will face sixth-seeded Denver at 2:45 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.