Filip Rebraca selected to All-Summit League Second Team

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - The big man keeps moving up the rankings. After earning honorable mention honors a year ago, junior center Filip Rebraca has been named to the All-Summit League Second Team on Thursday, as voted on by the league’s coaches, sports information directors and local media.

The Serbian never slowed down throughout the entire season for the Fighting Hawks, reaching double figures in all 25 regular season contests, including 16 conference games. He is the only player in the league to score at least 10 points in every game this season and extended his school record to 33 straight games in double figures. His 17.3 points per game over league play sat seventh and his .489 field goal percentage was also seventh.

Rebraca was also a force on the glass, ranking fourth in the league at 8.2 rebounds per contest during conference action. After a bit of a slow start, the junior ended the year with three double-doubles over the final four games and had only two games with fewer than three boards.

The junior currently sits eighth all-time in program history with 76 blocks, becoming the first player since Patrick Mitchell (2007-2012) to crack the list. His 20 career double-doubles are also the most by a UND player in the program’s Division I era (2008-present).

On Jan. 30, Rebraca became the 39th player in program history to cross the 1,000-point mark and the 25th player to have both at least 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds. He is also only the second player in the program’s DI era to accomplish the feat in three-or-fewer seasons, joining the program’s third all-time leading scorer and seventh all-time in rebounds, Troy Huff (2010-2014).

North Dakota will battle No. 4 seed Oral Roberts in the quarterfinal round of the Summit League Tournament on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. from Sioux Falls.

