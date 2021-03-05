Advertisement

Fargo Public Library adds free Books by Mail service

Photo of books(KCRG File)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Library has a new service to get books in the hands of people who can’t physically make it to the library. The Books by Mail program was recently added to help community members who are homebound due to illness, disability or visual impairment.

Community members who qualify for the program may order large print books, audiobooks or CDs, which are delivered in a reusable pre-paid mail pouch that can also be used to return the items. There is no charge for Books by Mail.

For more information, call the Outreach Department at 701-241-1492 or email outreach@fargolibrary.org.

