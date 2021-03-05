Fargo Police wants to alert the public of a high-risk sex offender living in the community

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender, Michael Allan Nelson, registered at 726 College St N in Fargo, ND. Nelson was assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee.

The following information describes Nelson and his offense:

Nelson was convicted in Barnes County District Court, ND in 2009 of Corruption/Solicitation of a Minor. He provided alcohol for and had sex with a 14-year-old female acquaintance.

Nelson is a lifetime registrant.

