Expectations on Moorhead High School’s first day on Monday

As the rest of the students make their way back on Monday, they will follow the signage and patterns in the hallways. Students must wear their masks at all times with it completely covering their nose and mouth.(KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead High School is set to have full in-person learning for all students starting on Monday, March 8th.

The returning week is just short of one full year of being out of school.

The freshmen class has already been in the building now for two weeks.

As the rest of the students make their way back on Monday, they will follow the signage and patterns in the hallways.

Students must wear their masks at all times with it completely covering their nose and mouth.

Students will continue practicing social distancing.

Hand sanitizer displays are available for anyone that needs it.

QR codes are provided at lunch tables for students to scan.

This is needed for contact tracing.

Moorhead High School Principal Dave Lawrence says that teacher and student interaction is important to build back up the learning curve.

“Kids really need that social aspect in their lives,” said Lawrence. “I think having the opportunity for these students to not only be with their friends but with adults in person is important. When students have a question, it tends to be a better response and better way of learning for most students to ask in person.”

Lawrence says staff is there to help for any student having first day jitters, preventing stress.

