Essentia Health receiving 200 Johnson and Johnson doses next Thursday, Sanford 2,000 doses

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is adding the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to their administration efforts.

With the addition of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Essentia can provider a greater allocation of vaccines by adding it to the vaccines staff is already using; Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Essentia is receiving 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine next Thursday.

Essentia is vaccinating people that fit the 65 years of age and living in our service area criteria.

This is regardless of whether the person is an Essentia patient or not.

There are immediate appointment availabilities.

Starting today, March 5, patients can utilize their MyChart account to make an appointment.

To sign up for MyChart, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on the MyChart button in the upper right-hand corner; then click “sign up” or call (833) 494-0836.

There is also a MyChart app for smart devices.

Since December, Essentia Health has given nearly 60,000 vaccines.

Vaccine clinics have been held across North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin at Essentia facilities.

Additional information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine can be found by visiting EssentiaHealth.org and clicking on the “vaccine distribution” link at the top of the page.

Sanford Health is receiving 2,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines to be administered.

