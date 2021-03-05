Double Fatal Crash near Anamoose

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two individuals are dead after a head-on crash near Anamoose North Dakota.

It happened Thursday, March 4th at approximately 7:27 p.m. A 29-year-old man from Harvey, ND, driving a pickup, was traveling

northwest towards Anamoose on Highway 52 when he entered the opposite lane to pass a semi-truck on the two-lane highway.

While attempting to pass the semi-truck, he struck a minivan head-on.

The two individuals in the minivan, a 49-year-old female and a 55-year-old male, rolled into the south ditch with the vehicle

coming to a rest on its side.

Both driver and passenger of the minivan suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was flown to Trinity Hospital in Minot for injuries suffered from the crash.

The names are currently being withheld pending family notification. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota

Highway Patrol.

