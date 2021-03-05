Advertisement

Double Fatal Crash near Anamoose

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two individuals are dead after a head-on crash near Anamoose North Dakota.

It happened Thursday, March 4th at approximately 7:27 p.m. A 29-year-old man from Harvey, ND, driving a pickup, was traveling

northwest towards Anamoose on Highway 52 when he entered the opposite lane to pass a semi-truck on the two-lane highway.

While attempting to pass the semi-truck, he struck a minivan head-on.

The two individuals in the minivan, a 49-year-old female and a 55-year-old male, rolled into the south ditch with the vehicle

coming to a rest on its side.

Both driver and passenger of the minivan suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was flown to Trinity Hospital in Minot for injuries suffered from the crash.

The names are currently being withheld pending family notification. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota

Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Acres Mall announces mask mandate.
West Acres says recent report of ‘woman followed in mall’ is incorrect
Fargo & West Fargo Public Schools to hold class via distance learning while teachers get vaccinated
police lights
VNL Investigates: ND officers put pause on helping MN law enforcement due to new law
Enderlin ND fire
Enderlin first responder called to her own home, 2-year-old son severely burned in fire
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
ND lawmakers expel representative who allegedly harassed capitol lawyers

Latest News

During this four-day event, attendees can check out and explore a boat exhibit, fishing and...
RRV Sportsmen Show arrives at Fargodome
SD mom accused of child abuse after kids got into gummies laced with THC
File image
Man Arrested After Stolen Car Pursuit in Grand Forks
News - 10:00PM News March 4 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News March 4 - Part 1