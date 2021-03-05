BEAUTIFUL Weekend in Store!

TODAY: 40s and 50s are expected Friday under mainly sunny skies. Some fog is expected again Friday morning.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Warm weather is expected for next weekend, as well, with highs warming into the 40s and 50s both days, with mainly quiet conditions. Some spots may see highs near 60! The breeze will pick up a bit on Sunday.

MONDAY: Sunshine and mild air continues to start next week, with highs Monday again warming into the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Clouds then increase on Tuesday along with a chance of rain showers. At this point, rain is looking light and the track of this system is moving further north, which means any snow chance into Wednesday looks north, with minimal chances south. We’re tracking this system closely, so stay tuned!

THURSDAY: Skies gradually clear on Thursday as temperatures cool down slightly behind that system, with highs only warming into the 30s and 40s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 26. High: 51.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 28. High: 54.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 35. High: 58.

MONDAY: Sunny. Low: 32. High: 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Windy. Low: 36. High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance of rain changing to snow, mainly north. Low: 34. High: 35.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 32. High: 37.