95 new Covid cases, no deaths reported in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 95 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,448 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 14 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 1.94 percent.

There are now 666 active cases in North Dakota, with 22 patients hospitalized.

