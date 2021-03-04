Who is Stronger: An NFL Superstar or a Lion?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Juju Smith-Schuster has found a new and very unusual workout routine this off-season.

Taking on a lion in a tug-of-war match.

Smith-Schuster went up against a 425-pound female lion recently in a battle of wills.

In this video, he posted to his Instagram account, you could see it was tough to get a good foothold.

Juju gave it all he could but ultimately had to concede.

But to be fair, Smith-Schuster was a bit out of his weight class in this one!!

