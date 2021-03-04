Advertisement

Who is Stronger: An NFL Superstar or a Lion?

Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Juju Smith-Schuster has found a new and very unusual workout routine this off-season.

Taking on a lion in a tug-of-war match.

Smith-Schuster went up against a 425-pound female lion recently in a battle of wills.

In this video, he posted to his Instagram account, you could see it was tough to get a good foothold.

Juju gave it all he could but ultimately had to concede.

But to be fair, Smith-Schuster was a bit out of his weight class in this one!!

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
VNL Investigates: ND officers put pause on helping MN law enforcement due to new law
Teen driver injured in Ransom County crash
Rockets hit base hosting US troops
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
ND lawmaker issues statement ahead of today’s possible censure
Go Fund Me page set up for toddler injured in fire in Enderlin, ND.
Fundraiser set up for toddler badly burned in Enderlin Fire

Latest News

JUJU VS. LION
JUJU VS. LION
For students, it’s as easy as knowing where your backpack is in the morning, so you do not have...
Coping with stress when returning to in-person learning Monday
Boosting immune system before COVID vaccination
FILE
Delivery driver rolls brand new school bus