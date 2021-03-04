West Acres says recent report of ‘woman followed in mall’ is incorrect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Acres is setting the record straight after a recent local media report stated a woman was scared for her safety after she was followed by a man around the mall.

The recent media report by WDAY-TV has been met with widespread community concern. In a statement Thursday afternoon, West Acres Mall says they conducted an internal investigation from the day in question, and state they ‘can confidently say that at no time was the unidentified woman threatened or followed by the person mentioned in the story.’

West Acres goes on to say:

“At no time did the two have any interaction, nor did the accused ever so much as glance at the woman. As fellow shoppers, they were in the same areas of the mall twice within a period of about 40 minutes. Furthermore, after interviewing the security guard, the quote attributed to that guard in the story is incorrect. The accused individual was not “on our radar” which has sinister undertones. Rather the guard said, “I know who you are talking about.” The guard was aware of this person because of his colorful outfit and the fact that he had stopped the guard earlier to ask for the time. The guard then escorted the unnamed woman to her vehicle, which is a service we provide to anyone who asks, regardless of the reason.

We are happy to be able to set the record straight on this story, and we hope it provides some measure of comfort to the unnamed woman to know that she was never in any danger while at West Acres.”

West Acres says they encourage anyone who feels uncomfortable while at the shopping center to contact security, speak to a mall employee, or call Fargo PD, a statement echoed by Fargo Police. Fargo Police told Valley News Live the department does not have any crime issues at the mall.

Fargo Police also say the unnamed woman never made a report with police.

As of 12:20 p.m., WDAY-TV has not corrected their story.

