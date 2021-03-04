Advertisement

Vehicle fire backing up traffic on I-94 in Fargo

Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle fire is backing up traffic at a busy interstate interchange in Fargo. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on I-94 at exit 349, which is near the tri-level bridge. Emergency responders said the vehicle was fully engulfed.

Westbound I-94 is down to one lane. Police are on the scene trying to help with traffic flow.

