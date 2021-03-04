Advertisement

Teen is cited following a crash in Polk County

(Valley news Live)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On March 4th at 07:35 this morning the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Polk County Road 23 and 260th Ave NW in Brandt Township. 30-year-old Jamie Baker of Warren, MN who was eastbound on County Road 23 in a 2008 Saturn Vue was struck by a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 16-year-old male from Warren, MN.

Jamie Baker was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old male was treated and released at the scene by Warren Ambulance.

Alcohol was not a factor. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The 16 yr old driver was cited for Failure to Yield.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Warren Ambulance and the Warren Fire Department.

There will be no further information released at this time.

