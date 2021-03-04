Advertisement

Teen driver injured in Hubbard County crash

Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUBBARD COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A teenager was injured in a crash in Hubbard County on March 2nd.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash at 12:53 p.m. on County Road 38, just south of Benedict.

Police learned that a 16-year-old girl from Walker was heading north when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. She lost control of the car and plowed through a ditch before coming to a stop in some trees.

The driver was treated at the scene for chest pains. She was then taken to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji for her injuries.

