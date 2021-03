FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sen. Cramer joined us for a lengthy interview to discuss the stimulus package, Deb Haaland’s Confirmation Hearing and a what upcoming legislation will affect North Dakota.

Cramer FULL 3-3 Sen. Cramer joined us for a lengthy interview to discuss the stimulus package, Deb Haaland's Confirmation Hearing and a what upcoming legislation will affect North Dakota. - Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.