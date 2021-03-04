Resolution to Expel ND Lawmaker to be introduced to House floor today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Republican and Democratic legislative leaders are finalizing a resolution to expel a

North Dakota House member accused of threatening and sexually harassing women at the state capitol.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert says a resolution to expel GOP representative Luke Simons will be introduced on the

House floor today. Pollert and Democratic House Minority Leader Josh Boschee says they worked together over the legislature’s

mid-session break to craft the expulsion resolution. Simons has denied wrongdoing and declined Republican leadership’s

requests to resign.

