Rep. Armstrong - Partisan Voting Bill Likely To Fail
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - Rep. Kelly Armstrong joined us again to addresses the Democrats wide-reaching voting bill. He also discussed immigration, the bombing of Syria and what other bills, including gun control, that will be coming through the House in the near future. Join us every other Thursday at 3:00pm for our Connect With Your Congressman Town Hall.
