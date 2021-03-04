Advertisement

Rep. Armstrong - Partisan Voting Bill Likely To Fail

ND Rep. Kelly Armstrong
ND Rep. Kelly Armstrong(Point of View)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - Rep. Kelly Armstrong joined us again to addresses the Democrats wide-reaching voting bill. He also discussed immigration, the bombing of Syria and what other bills, including gun control, that will be coming through the House in the near future. Join us every other Thursday at 3:00pm for our Connect With Your Congressman Town Hall.

LIVE at 3:00 - Rep. Kelly Armstrong Addresses the Dems Voting Bill

Rep. Kelly Armstrong Addresses the Dems Voting Bill. Join us LIVE at 3:00 for our town hall and ask questions of your state rep.

Posted by POVnow on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
VNL Investigates: ND officers put pause on helping MN law enforcement due to new law
Teen driver injured in Ransom County crash
Enderlin ND fire
Enderlin first responder called to her own home, 2-year-old son severely burned in fire
Rockets hit base hosting US troops
West Acres Mall announces mask mandate.
West Acres says recent report of ‘woman followed in mall’ is incorrect

Latest News

Sen. Kevin Cramer
Sen. Cramer - Partisanship On Display In Stimulus, Voting Bills
Conservation Reserve Program registration begins for agricultural producers
Funding the NDSU Extension Program
HealthCare.gov offers subsidized private health insurance under the Obama-era Affordable Care...
Solid sign-ups for Biden’s new ‘Obamacare’ coverage offer
City of West Fargo logo
West Fargo Council Votes On Special Assessments