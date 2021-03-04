ND lawmakers expel representative who allegedly harassed capitol lawyers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, has been expelled from the State Assembly and no longer has a seat in the North Dakota House of Representatives.

After a tumultuous week for the lawmaker who saw documents released over sexual harassment and fellow lawmakers coming out with their own experiences trying to avoid him, Simons will return to his district as a former member of the North Dakota Assembly.

Last week, the state’s Legislative Council released years’ worth of notes and documentation of interactions between Simons and legislative attorneys. The notes describe situations where Simons gave staff unsolicited shoulder massages, discussed shopping for thongs for his wife, and other “really creepy” behavior.

Simons has said in the past week, as well as in the documents, that much of the content was taken out of context and that he was “joking.”

The documents also indicate legislative leadership, including Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, and Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, were aware of these allegations and had meetings with Simons for the past few years.

Leadership and Simons say they believed each claim had been resolved at the time. Simons says this is enough to clear him of any punishment from the House.

Leadership said they are reforming the complaint reporting policy, and Simons was on-track to be expelled.

After the allegations came to light, lawmakers began calling on Simons to resign and/or be punished by the governing body.

North Dakota Republicans gave him until Wednesday to resign, and said they would come out with a plan to punish him if he didn’t before reconvening on Wednesday.

Simons didn’t say the events described didn’t happen. Rather, he denied the events happening as they were described, and repeatedly threatened litigation if he is removed from his seat in the House.

This may not be the end of the Capitol’s fight with Simons. He has repeatedly threatened lawsuits against individuals if he was removed from office.

His legal expenses have also been a topic of discussion following an online fundraiser was organized in his name.

