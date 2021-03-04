Advertisement

ND Dept. of Health urges people to get any of the three vaccines

NDDOH Immunization Director Molly Howell says that all three vaccines are safe and highly effective.(North Dakota Department of Health)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is urging North Dakotans to receive any of the three vaccines available. The three are Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, with the J & J becoming available on Friday.

“I just want to stress that the best COVID vaccine that is offered to you,” said NDDOH Immunization Director Molly Howell. “You don’t really need to worry about shopping for a brand. All of these vaccines are highly effective and safe.”

During their press conference on Wednesday, Howell addressed the reports of vaccines being administered to those from out of state that don’t meet the criteria.

“It’s actually been a statewide issue when we look at the data,” said Immunization Director Howell. “There’s a number of providers who have vaccinated out of state residents. We specifically pulled data and looked at, we have it state but we also looked at Minnesota specifically by different cities because we were ok with Moorhead and East Grand Forks. We had heard rumors of people coming from Minneapolis but it was statewide. Even people flying in to Bismarck to get vaccinated.”

Howell says that they have infrastructure in place to have every adult that wants the vaccine can be vaccinated by the end of May.

