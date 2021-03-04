Local high schools release the days expected to have prom

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead Public Schools released their current status involving their individual upcoming proms.

Last year, the proms were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fargo Public School officials say that the school district is committed to providing prom experiences to students this spring.

Davies High School will be on April 10th, North High School on April 17th, and South High School on April 24th.

Currently, the administration is working on event details, safety procedures and the finer details of the events. The administration is working closely with Fargo Cass Public Health.

West Fargo Public School officials released the following statement about their prom:

Families of WFPS high school students:

West Fargo Public Schools is committed to providing a prom experience for eligible students this spring.

Sheyenne High School has scheduled prom for April 24th, and West Fargo High School’s prom is May 1st.

Our district leadership team has been meeting with our healthcare partners, our high school administrators, and our prom advisors to generate a list of potential ways that prom could be celebrated safely this spring.

This list will be provided to a representative sampling of students from each high school, along with the details about the ways these events may look different than in previous years in order to follow COVID safety protocols.

We will rely on feedback from our students to help make the decision regarding what Prom 2021 will look like in West Fargo Public Schools.

There are still many details to iron out, and we also know that our options may need to adjust based on case data as our prom dates get closer, so please know that additional communications will be shared as decisions are made.

We are excited to visit with our high school students over the next week and hear from them on their hopes for Prom 2021!

Sincerely, WFPS Administrative Team, High School Leadership Team, and Prom Advisors

Moorhead Public School officials say they are currently focusing on their goal of getting all of their high school students back to in-person learning five days a week, which will begin on Monday, March 8th. They say it is difficult to anticipate what regulations may be in place several months from now and they cannot make concrete plans for prom or other spring events at this time.

Moorhead school officials are awaiting direction from the state on requirements for such activities before finalizing any plans and will keep students and families informed as they receive state guidance.

