Grand Forks County emails hacked

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All Grand Forks County emails have been taken offline due to a hack.

The Grand Forks County IT Department has notified all departments, including the Sheriff’s Office, that a foreign country has hacked their email server.

At 5 pm on 3/4/2021, the Sheriff’s Office emails will not be accessible until further notice.

Those who need to contact the Sheriff’s Office can contact them at (701) 780-8280.

Correspondence can still be received via USPS @ 122 S 5th St. #210, Grand Forks, ND 58201.

The Sheriff’s Office is open to the public from 8:00 am-5:00 pm.

Grand Forks Public Information Officer, John Bernstrom has said the hack has not affected the city server.

