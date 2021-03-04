Grand Forks community members in Phase 1C of the vaccination plan encouraged to sign up for waitlist

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health, and Altru are currently vaccinating all Tiers of Phase 1B of the North Dakota Department of Health plan.

They are encouraging anyone who fits into phase 1C, who is interested in receiving the vaccine, are encouraged to fill out a questionnaire here or call (701) 780-6358 to be included on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.

The City, Public Health Office, and Altru are currently not vaccinating people who fall into Phase 1C tiers but may begin vaccination soon.

Phase 1C includes individuals who meet the following criteria per the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Plan:

National Guard, not previously covered

Workers enabling access to human food (i.e., grocery workers), not including restaurant workers

Public safety answering points (911)

Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine

Other healthcare/public health workers not included in phase 1A

Free standing clinical laundries

Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share

Persons age 16 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions

Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated

Information Technology

All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine and who is currently eligible, and for the full list of high-risk medical conditions click here.

