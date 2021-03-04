Advertisement

Fargo & West Fargo Public Schools to hold class via distance learning while teachers get vaccinated

Fargo Cass Public Health hosting a “vaccine blitz” to help teachers get their shots quickly and efficiently
(WKYT)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools will hold class via distance learning for a number of days while their teachers get the coronavirus vaccine.

West Fargo middle and high schools will go virtual on Wednesday, March 10th. The district says there are no planned learning model adjustments for preschool, elementary, and Transition Academy students.

Fargo Public Schools will have virtual learning days on the following dates:

  • Thursday, March 11th
  • Friday, March 12th
  • Wednesday, March 31st
  • Thursday, April 1st

The dates are spaced out weeks apart to account for the teachers’ first and second doses.

West Fargo has not announced distance learning plans to accommodate their teachers’ second doses yet. WFPS staff will be scheduled for their second round of shots the week of March 29th.

FPS says all schools, including the Early Childhood Special Education program and Adult Learning Center, will not be open for students on the above days to allow school staff members to get their shots.

Elementary and middle school activities are cancelled on these distance learning days. High school activities will be held based on the availability and discretion of the advisor/coach. The advisor/coach will notify students accordingly.

