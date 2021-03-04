Fargo Cass Public Health opens vaccine clinics to teachers, other school staff

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning today, March 4, Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) will invite preschool and K-12 school workers to COVID-19 vaccine clinics. According to the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, this is the final priority group in Phase 1B and includes workers employed by preschools or Kindergarten through 12th grade (teachers, nutritional services, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff, custodians, etc.).

Because preschool and K-12 settings may already have a vaccination plan in place for employees, individuals who work in these settings are strongly encouraged to check with their employer for that information prior to contacting FCPH for a vaccine appointment.

In order to find out the when the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held, you must go to the FCPH website (FargoCassPublicHealth.com) and fill out the Phase 1B Resident Contact Form.

Fargo Cass Public Health also continues to provide vaccine for individuals in Phase 1A, as well as all previously eligible priority groups in Phase 1B. FCPH will continue to communicate information on its vaccine clinics through local media, the FCPH website (FargoCassPublicHealth.com) and social media channels.

FCPH also recommends that residents continue practicing recommended public health prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. These measures include wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, avoiding large gatherings, good hand hygiene and staying home when sick. Residents are also encouraged to rely on credible sources for reliable information about COVID-19 vaccine. Both the North Dakota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide information on this important topic.

