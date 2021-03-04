Enderlin first responder called to her own home, 2-year-old son severely burned in fire

ENDERLIN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a call no first responder wants to go on, a call to their own home. That’s what happened to one Lisbon first responder Tuesday afternoon.

“Some calls are more stressful than others,” Tim Owen says.

In 18 years as a paramedic, Tuesday’s call is one Owen will never forget.

“It hit the three big ones. Anytime a child is involved, anytime it’s a friend and anytime it’s a coworker,” he says.

The 20-minute ambulance ride from Lisbon to Enderlin was one that felt like an eternity as he sat next to Shelby Jankowski. The two have helped many people together, but this time, the call for help was coming from Jankowski’s home.

“I walk in the door and she says, ‘That’s my house. That’s my son. I have to go,’” Owen says.

Jankowski’s two-year-old son, Royce, had been severely burned after his mattress caught on fire. Still, no one knows how it happened.

“I was hoping that everything would be ok. I was hoping that Royce would be ok,” Owen says. “I was hoping that Shelby would be calm enough, it’s her child.”

By the time Owen and Jankowski go to the Enderlin home, crews had rescued Royce and put out the fire. Soon after, Royce and Mom were flown to a hospital in Minnesota.

“She spends her free time volunteering as a first responder in Enderlin and Lisbon,” Owen says. “Now, this family needs help.”

Jankowski’s husband and two other little ones are now with her and Royce in Minnesota. Jankowski’s husband has been staying at home taking care of the kids while she works.

Royce is sedated and intubated for smoke inhalation. He’ll be having surgery Saturday and again on Monday, but the road to recovery will be a lengthy one.

