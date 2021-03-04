Advertisement

Emergency Alert mistakenly sent to more than 55,000 people in Cass and Clay Counties

Cass Clay Alerts
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thousands of people in Cass and Clay Counties were woken up just before midnight on Wednesday when a mass notification was sent to Cass Clay Alert subscribers by mistake.

The error occurred when a Red River Regional Dispatch Center employee was engaging in an Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) required monthly proficiency test. This exercise is not intended to be sent to residents.

At 11:54 p.m., an employee accidently sent the monthly test to residents. Cass Fargo Emergency Management says the message was sent to 55,766 contacts. It was delivered to 7,655 people before employees realized the error and stopped the dissemination process.

This monthly proficiency test is required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and employees have been completing this monthly test during their shifts for over a year. Cass Fargo Emergency Management apologized for the error and is evaluating processes to ensure this does not reoccur.

Emergency management officials add that Cass Clay Alerts is an important tool in communicating with area residents during both emergency and non-emergency situations. Currently-enrolled residents are encouraged to remain subscribed to Cass Clay Alerts for important updates.

To learn more about the program or to subscribe to important local alerts, please visit CassClayAlerts.com.

