Advertisement

Disney to close at least 60 stores in US, Canada

Disney is closing 60 stores in the US and Canada.
Disney is closing 60 stores in the US and Canada.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is closing at least 60 of its brick-and-mortar Disney Stores by the end of the year.

The Walt Disney Company said on Wednesday it is dramatically downsizing its chain of stores in North America by about 35%.

A large number of them around the world are also expected to close.

At its peak in 1999, there were nearly 800 Disney Stores globally. However, since then more people are shopping online, especially because of the pandemic.

Going forward, Disney says it plans to put a larger emphasis on e-commerce.

However, you’ll still see “Mickey Merchandise’ at its theme park stores, third-party retailers and “mini-stores” found inside businesses like Target.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
VNL Investigates: ND officers put pause on helping MN law enforcement due to new law
Teen driver injured in Ransom County crash
Rockets hit base hosting US troops
Enderlin ND fire
Enderlin first responder called to her own home, 2-year-old son severely burned in fire
Go Fund Me page set up for toddler injured in fire in Enderlin, ND.
Fundraiser set up for toddler badly burned in Enderlin Fire

Latest News

The decision pushed the price of crude oil sharply higher in global markets.
OPEC, allies keep oil output unchanged, prices jump
President Joe Biden disagrees strongly with states eliminating COVID-19 restrictions.
Biden disagrees with states rolling back COVID-19 restrictions
Teen driver injured in Hubbard County crash
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also...
949 new Covid cases, 14 more deaths in Minnesota
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against a...
Supreme Court raises bar for some immigrants to avoid deportation