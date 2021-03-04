Advertisement

Delivery driver rolls brand new school bus

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say a man who was delivering a new bus to a school in Canada was hurt when the bus

rolled over several times on a highway in northeastern North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, Toronado Watson,

of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, fell asleep at the wheel shortly after 9 a.m. yesterday near Church’s Ferry in Ramsey County.

Watson tried to gain control of the bus after running off the road, but overcorrected and wound up rolling it in the ditch.

