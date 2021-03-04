Coping with stress when returning to in-person learning Monday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As students and teachers of Moorhead head back to full in-person learning on Monday, the biggest emotion you are probably feeling right now is stressed.

No matter the stress, you still must put your mental health first.

According to Licensed Psychologist Renae Reinardy, students should remember two things; have structure and support.

Structure comes from students knowing where your backpack is in the morning, so you do not have to rush out of the door and if you bring a lunch, pre-prepare it.

Students need a support system by talking to someone about the struggles they are having.

Parents should provide that space where you can have your kids try, fail, and try again with knowing everything is going to be okay.

Allowing kids that space to fail,” said Reinardy. “Let them know that it’s okay. People make mistakes. We can be kind and compassionate to ourselves and to others as we all go through this period of transition.”

Parents should continue to help their kids with their academics, socialization skills and ways to cope appropriately.

Teachers should never forget about your own self-care.

Provide yourself time to sit down and breathe if you are feeling overwhelmed.

Right now, the goal for everyone is to live day by day.

“Break things down into smaller bits right now because things change pretty quickly,” said Reinardy. “We want to have some expectations, but we also want to have flexibility. It’s really important to know where we are right now. How am I doing today?”

Teachers should let parents know when their children are struggling and vice versa.

This provides a positive circle between student, parent and teacher which leads to less stress.

