Boosting immune system before COVID vaccination

Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Infectious disease experts say it can’t hurt to boost your immune system before you get

vaccinated for COVID-19. A strong immune system also helps your body fight the coronavirus. A good diet does a lot, and here’s

a grocery list to help you get started. Wellness experts say vitamin D is important for immunity, and you can find that in

mushrooms, liver, tuna, salmon, egg yolks, yogurt, and sunshine. For vitamin C, there are citrus and strawberries, but also bell

peppers, broccoli, and spinach. Zinc is tougher to find, but it is in oysters, crab and lobster, poultry, red meat, and beans. I

t’s not just diet that you should pay attention to. Getting good sleep, more exercising, and not being overweight will also help.

