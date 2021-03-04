Advertisement

40s and 50s Continue!

Enjoy now... changes coming next week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TODAY - FRIDAY: Highs warm into the 40s today for most across the Valley, and then 40s and 50s are expected Friday under mainly sunny skies. Some fog is expected again Friday morning.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Warm weather is expected for next weekend, as well, with highs warming into the 40s and 50s both days, with mainly quiet conditions. Some spots may see highs near 60! The breeze will pick up a bit on Sunday.

MONDAY: Sunshine and mild air continues to start next week, with highs Monday again warming into the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Clouds then increase on Tuesday along with a good chance of rain showers. Those rain showers are expected to change over to snow into Wednesday with wind and falling temperatures Wednesday afternoon. We’re tracking this system closely, so stay tuned!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 25. High: 43.

FRIDAY: Morning fog. Mostly sunny. Low: 26. High: 48.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 28. High: 51.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 35. High: 52.

MONDAY: Sunny. Low: 35. High: 49.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Good chance of rain showers. Windy. Low: 36. High: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance of rain changing to snow, some heavy. Falling temperatures. Morning temp: 34. Afternoon: 24.

