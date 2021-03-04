Advertisement

119 new Covid cases, no deaths reported in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 119 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,448 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 34 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.11 percent.

There are now 665 active cases in North Dakota, with 22 patients hospitalized.

