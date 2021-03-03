West Fargo Food Pantry makes sure no one goes hungry

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are many families in the Fargo-Moorhead area that does not know where their next meal is coming from.

This is where the idea of a food pantry coming back to life at Lutheran Church of the Cross comes from.

The food pantry was last hosted in the summer of 2020.

The church gave away 300 meals a month.

With West Fargo being considered a food desert, this means that there is not a lot of healthy options for families in the area.

Starting this Friday, the food pantry will make a comeback from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

The food pantry will also go from March 26th, April 9th, and April 23rd.

Families will come to south side of the church, located at 1402 16th Street East in West Fargo, stay in their car, pop open their trunk and the food is placed inside.

These food boxes include fresh food produce and meal kit box.

The church is planning to provide 75 meals to four person families starting this Friday.

This amount of food is enough to feed a family of four with three meals.

These meals are especially needed as students do not receive school lunches on weekends.

The church Pastor is saying that no one should go hungry.

“Everyone needs help sometimes,” said Megan Casper, Pastor. “There’s no shame of coming through. We are just here to help each other out. Everyone deserves to have something to eat and have a full stomach.”

There is no limit of how many times you can come.

The community can help the food pantry by providing items including light snacks and non-perishable items.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.