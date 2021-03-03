Advertisement

Vector control public meeting

Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Metro’s mosquito fighters say it’s never too early to talk about the summer pests. Vector Control teams are holding a public meeting today to talk about plans for 2021. it’s going on from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the Hjemkomst Center in Downtown Moorhead, and the public is invited to hear what’s happening. Attendance is limited and you must wear a face mask. You can also tune into the meeting through the City of Moorhead’s YouTube Channel.

