Vector control public meeting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Metro’s mosquito fighters say it’s never too early to talk about the summer pests. Vector Control teams are holding a public meeting today to talk about plans for 2021. it’s going on from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the Hjemkomst Center in Downtown Moorhead, and the public is invited to hear what’s happening. Attendance is limited and you must wear a face mask. You can also tune into the meeting through the City of Moorhead’s YouTube Channel.

