UPDATE: COVID-19 vaccine clinic open in Moorhead on Wednesday

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Clay County Public Health says they will accept walk-ins for people 65+ at the vaccine clinic Wednesday afternoon.

You must be a resident of Clay County to qualify and you need to bring proof of ID such as a drivers license or passport.

The clinic will be at the Hjemkomst Center and will be open from 1:00pm-5:00pm.

The health department says limited doses are available.

You can call 218-299-7204 if you have any questions.

